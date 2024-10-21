Gavi’s return left Barcelona coach Hansi Flick with ‘goosebumps’

Barcelona, Oct 22 (IANS) Gavi returned to action after spending 11 months on the sideline during Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday and got an amazing reception by the crowd at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The crowd’s reaction left Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick with ‘goosebumps’. "We are very happy with the result and with Gavi. He played well. The atmosphere was very good. I had goosebumps.

"Today was his goal, to be on the bench and play. It was his dream and he was able to fulfill it. Today everyone was happy, you, his teammates, the club, the people. He played with intensity and that’s normal. We already know what he’s like,” Flick told reporters in the post game interview.

Gavi suffered an ACL injury during Spain’s FIFA WC qualifier vs Georgia back in November which ruled him out of action for 336 days and subsequently led to him missing out on La Roja’s European Championship winning campaign.

"I’m very happy to be back with the team. I’ve been dreaming about this moment for many months and I’m grateful to everyone because they’ve made it much easier for me/ The worst thing is not playing with the team. Watching the team from the outside is very hard and you have to enjoy every moment and value things.

"I feel very lucky to be here today. It’s my life and what I’ve been doing all my life and I missed it. I feel very lucky. When all the fans and teammates love and value you, you feel very lucky," said Gavi to reports.

Gavi’s return has come at the perfect time for Barcelona as the team gets ready to face their biggest rivals, Real Madrid next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hansi Flick’s side has lost only one of their opening 10 games but will be aiming to end Los Blancos’ 41-game streak, one short of La Liga’s longest unbeaten streak of 42 by Barcelona.

