Former MLA Prakash Behera quits Biju Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Former legislator and Biju Janata Dal's candidate for Barabati-Cuttack constituency in the 2024 Assembly polls, Prakash Chandra Behera, on Thursday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

It is pertinent here to mention that Behera contested and won from Salipur Assembly constituency in Cuttack district on Congress ticket in 2014.

The former MLA later quit Congress after being in the party for around 20 years and joined the BJP in March 2019.

In April this year, Behera tendered his resignation from the BJP and joined the BJD just before the 2024 Assembly elections.

"Following much deliberation, I am resigning from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal. I hold your leadership in high esteem and am grateful to you for nominating me as the candidate for the prestigious Barabati-Cuttack assembly constituency. As being a person who believes in nationalistic ideology and remains connected with common men's concerns, development and organization, I thought it appropriate to take this decision," Behera wrote in his resignation letter to BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

He requested Patnaik to accept his resignation.

Behera expressed his gratitude towards the residents of Barabati-Cuttack for supporting him during the 2024 general elections.

He further stated that he would not neglect to perform his duty whenever the people and the workers of Cuttack seek his assistance for any of their concerns.

Behera asserted that he would continue to serve selflessly the people of Tangi and Salipur area in Cuttack district.

The former Salipur MLA said he will decide his future course of action after having discussions with family, elders, wellwishers and the workers.

No comments have been received yet from BJD on tne resignation of Behera.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Behera may again join a national party very soon.

