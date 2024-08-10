What could my mother be to yours?: Sobhita's Tweet

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement news has gone viral. While Samantha's fans have heavily trolled Sobhita and Chay, Akkineni fans welcomed the couple who are going to tie the knot soon.

Amidst all this, Sobhita's tweet has become talking point. Taking to X, Sobhita wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. – From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."