Durand Cup 2024: Shillong Lajong secure bragging rights over Rangdajied United in Derby

Shillong, Aug 10 (IANS) Goals from defenders Ronney Willson and Kenstar Kharshong ensured Shillong Lajong FC prevailed over Rangdajied United FC in an exciting Shillong Derby in the Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

With this win, Shillong Lajong leapt to the top of the table with six points, the same as FC Goa but on goal difference, making the match between the two teams on 17th August a group decider.

It was an end-to-end contest as both sides looked to attack from the start of the contest. The game was played at a fast tempo with both sides testing the goalkeepers at both ends. The tackles were fiery and the fight for midfield domination was evident, creating a perfect atmosphere for the derby.

Shillong Lajong took the lead midway through the first half. Rangdajied failed to clear a free-kick and it was recycled from the left wing by Kenstar Kharshong, who found Ronney Willson free at the back post and the defender planted his header past everyone into the goal despite the best efforts of the defender to clear it off the line.

Rangdajied received a golden opportunity to level the scores, as they were awarded a penalty but an attempted lob from the spot by Treimiki Lamurong hit the crossbar and went out. Lajong created the better chances towards the end of the half as Everbrightson Sana’s effort was brilliantly cleared off by Rangdajied defender Denelson Pyngrope to keep the scores intact at the break.

Shillong Lajong started the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead within four minutes of the restart. Kenstar Kharshong leapt high to score from a powerful header from a corner kick.

Lajong continued to dominate the proceedings looking dangerous while attacking, forcing the opposition into defending deep inside their box. Set piece deliveries from Hardy Cliff Nongbri were especially dangerous with each one creating panic inside the Rangdajied box.

The impressive Phrangki Buam could have scored a hat-trick of his own but the forward’s attempts were either saved by the Rangdajied keeper or went agonizingly wide.

The home side finished off an impressive performance without much trouble as they will look forward to the match against FC Goa which will decide who will be progressing to the quarterfinals from the group.

