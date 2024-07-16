Tollywood Mega power star Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' appears to be creating buzz with leaked videos. A few months ago a video appeared on social media platforms which showed Srikanth Meka and Ram Charan sharing a hug indicating a political conference scene.

The leaked footage created a significant buzz among the netizens that the film is going to be a political thriller. However, the video appears to have been deleted.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer's upcoming movie was hit by another video clip leakage from the shooting sets on social media. It seems fans of Global Star are not happy with the leaked footage as it takes the fizz out of curious movie-goers.

The leaked video shot from a distance at an airport gives a glimpse of the movie scene. In the video clip, Ram is shown standing near SUVs and a chartered plane and he’s surrounded by some other actors. The cameraman can be seen panning the camera at some actor in a politician costume who throws a paper at his staff and walks towards the small plane and Ram leaves the place in his car.

The film is directed by S Shankar. The film also stars Jayaram and Anjali in pivotal roles. In ‘Game Changer,’ Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role. Dil Raju is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

