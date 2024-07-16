Promo for second peppy number from Double iSmart released

The makers of Ram Pothineni-starrer ‘'Double iSmart’ unveiled a promotional (lyrical ) clip for the film’s second single. The title of the song is ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’. The second single will be released soon.

The peppy number released on Aditya Music’s YouTube channels features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar grooving to the vibrant beats of the song. The lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam while the song was composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Rahul Sipliganj, Dhanunjay and Keerthana.

The highlight of the pulsating number is the cleverly used dialogue of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ‘Aythe yem jeddam antaau maree?’ (Fine, what should we do now?). Ram Pothineni has given his best to the dance sequence while his co-actor Kavya Thapar can also be seen matching his steps making the song a visual spectacle.

Earlier this month, the first single ‘Steppa Maar’ was released. It already started rising up the music charts. While Ram has reprised his role in ‘Double iSmart’, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist with Kavya Thapar playing the leading lady.

Sam K. Naidu and Gianni Gianneli are the cinematographers for the movie that has music by Mani Sharma. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on Puri Connects banner. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Double iSmart’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Also Read: Watch: Son of vegetable seller cracks CA exam, mother’s reaction goes viral