Watch: Son of vegetable seller cracks CA exam, mother’s reaction goes viral

Thane: A video of a son embracing his mother after cracking the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam is winning hearts on social media. Mother got emotional after he told her that he cleared the CA exam which is conducted by ICAI is considered as toughest exam in India. The young man shown in the video is Yogesh whose mother is a vegetable seller in Thane’s Dombivli (East).

The heartwarming video was shared by Ravindra Chavan, Maharashtra Public Works Department minister on his X account. “We are proud of you, Yogesh. He’s the son of Thombre Mavshi. She is a vegetable seller near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli (East). With strength, determination, and hard work, Yogesh cracked the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam. His mother could not stop her tears of joy over his success. Congratulations Yogesh, I am happy for you and best wishes for your next step,” Ravindra Chavan originally posted this in Marathi.

The video posted on X by the Maharashtra minister has already amassed over 3 lakh views. Many people were seen leaving congratulatory messages in the comments section.

