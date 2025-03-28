ICAI CA Final Exams: New Pattern, Exam Dates, and More Details Explained!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) revealed that the CA final examinations will now be held thrice a year in a decision that aims to remove the current biannual examination system.

ICAI issued a statement saying that this decision is in perfect alignment with the global practice and will boost the job prospects of CA aspirants further. Previously, the Intermediate and Foundation course examinations were declared to be held thrice a year. Now, the CA final examinations will also follow the same course.

Under this latest guideline, the examination will be held thrice a year—January, May, and September. It must also be noted that the assessment test in the post-qualification course in Information Systems Audit will also be conducted three times a year—in February, June, and October. Even this test is being held biannually at present.

The CA Final exam is the third and final level of Chartered Accountancy that provides aspirants a chance to turn into professional accountants.

Coming to examination updates, the Apex body has already released the schedule for the CA Final examinations this year. The Foundation Course exams will be held between May 15-21, and the Intermediate course exams will be conducted from May 3-14. This schedule has been divided into two groups for all papers.

The CA Final exam will be held on May 2 and 13th. Within the final exam, group 1 phase tests are scheduled for May 2, 4, and 6, and group 2 phase exams will be conducted on May 8, 10, and 13. Papers 1 to 5 will be held in group 1 and Paper 6 will take place in group 2.