K'taka govt to hold meeting to improve inter-agency coordination in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he will hold a meeting with the MLAs and MPs from Bengaluru on July 27 to discuss improving the coordination among various agencies of the capital city for better governance.

Replying to questions by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and BJP MLAs S Suresh Kumar and C.K. Ramamurthy in the Assembly, he said, “I agree with the concerns raised by the members of the House, there is lack of coordination among various agencies of Bengaluru."

"We have done a lot of work to improve the inter-agency coordination over the last one year, but we have had only partial success. If the Opposition members cooperate, we can discuss various coordination issues such as traffic congestion, drinking water, waste disposal, street lights, tax collection, etc in the meeting," Shivakumar stated.

“We can either hold a detailed discussion in the House or we can hold an elaborate meeting after the session is over,” he said, to which the Speaker of the House UT Khader suggested a meeting outside the House. The session would be over on July 26 and the meeting can be organised on July 27, the Dy CM added.

He gave details of the inflow of water to the Cauvery basin reservoirs and said, “Harangi was receiving 12,827 cusecs, Hemavathi 14,027 cusecs, KRS 25,933 cusecs, Kabini 28,840. A total inflow of 56,626 cusecs."

