Thangalaan movie review & rating!

Thangalaan movie released today, August 15 starring Chiyaan Vikram under Pa. Ranjith's direction. Pa. Ranjith is one of the celebrated directors of Tamil cinema, and this collaboration has excited many fans. When the movie was announced in 2021, fans got excited, and anticipation grew with its release. However, the film failed to meet their expectations, as the audience needed help to connect to the movie.

How Tangalaan story goes...

Relying on agriculture, Thangalaan (Chiyaan Vikram) and Gangamma (Parvathy Thiruvothu) reside in North Arcot with their five children. But the upper-class landlord uses cunning to seize their property. A British General named Lord Clement said he wanted to find gold in the area of their village in the 1800s. A local folktale, however, asserts that the region is protected by the sorceress Aarathi (Malavika Mohanan). Thangalaan and the other villagers accept the tale.

The director seamlessly blended the oppression, untouchability, and fiction of the movie. The movie storyline is how Thangalaan fights for their rights by discovering his true purpose in life. It also revolves around Aarti to find out whether it is fiction or natural.

Though the story is exciting, the filmmakers still need to connect the audience with the movie. According to the audience review of the film, this is one of Pa Ranjith's weakest creations. With an exciting story, the poor screenplay could have blended better.

The main cast showcased outstanding performances, but the story screenplay was slow and lacking in elevation. Most of the audience said that this movie was a disappointment. With poor screenplay, the background score and music from GV Prakash Kumar managed to elevate and entertain the audience.

Some scenes of Thangalaan are worth watching, such as the one where Vikram wears a pant shirt for the first time, and women wear blouses. These scenes gave the viewers goosebumps. However, the inconsistency of these scenes disappointed the fans and audience.

