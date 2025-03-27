Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran in Legal Trouble? Morning Shows Cancelled in Hyderabad

Chiyaan Vikram has been waiting for a box-office hit for long, and his latest movie, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, looks like a highly likely candidate for him to revive his fortunes. The promos that were released have captivated audiences in a huge way, and there was high anticipation on Day 1's reports.

Clashing with L2: Empurran, word of mouth turns extremely crucial for Veera Dheera Sooran, and even before the release, Vikram's film has run into issues in various places. According to reports, morning shows of Veera Dheera Sooran have been cancelled across PVR and INOX multiplexes in various metropolitan cities, including Hyderabad.

This cancellation of shows will have a huge effect on exhibitors. To make things even worse, the premieres in the US were also cancelled. Usually, the word of mouth coming in from overseas premieres will have a huge impact on Day-1 box-office collections, and shows being canceled there is not a good sign.

If reports are to be believed, the legal trouble for the film arose over its OTT rights. Mumbai-based production company B4U has filed a complaint in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film's producers didn't honor their prior commitment of selling the OTT rights before the theatrical release.

Owing to this, the court issued an interim order, halting the film's release until 10:30 AM on March 27, 2025. However, the screenings are expected to commence after 11 AM.