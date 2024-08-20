Sudheer Babu’s reply on Prabhas-Arshad Warsi controversy

The outrage continues against the Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi over his comment that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the sensational hit film Kalki 2898 AD. After the backlash of rebel star's fans, a Telugu actor Sudheer Babu defended Prabhas’ performance in the recent epic science fiction and described Warsi’s remarks as “unprofessional.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sudheer wrote that he did not expect such a comment from Arshad Warsi and it only shows lack of professionalism.

“It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas's stature is too big for comments coming from small minds..,” Sudheer wrote on X.

Earlier, Arshad faced a barrage of criticism from the fans of the Kalki actor after a video clip of his interview to a YouTube channel went viral on social media.

"I watched Kalki 2898 AD, which I didn't like. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab… Amit Ji was unbelievable! I cannot understand that man. I swear, jitna power unmein hai, thoda sa mil jaaye toh life ban jaaye. He's unreal". Arshad Warsi said.

"Prabhas, I am unfortunate, but why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see a Mad Max year; I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this? I will never understand), he added.

