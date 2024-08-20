US Elections 2024: Here is What Astrologers Are Predicting

Astrology and the elections have one thing in common and that is a forecast or prediction. Similar to astrologers, poll pundits also forecast the trends during polls and predict the outcome — which does not necessarily have to be accurate all the time.

Indian voters are aware that during elections, astrologers also join the poll pundits to predict a candidate or party’s poll fortunes. So far, it was an Indian thing. Now, the astrology trend is slowly catching up in the US elections too.

US voters may be looking at the graphs and polls or following the news to decide on the potential candidate to vote, however, a few American astrologers are looking beyond these optics to find what is to come in the Presidential election.

The current Presidential election is not without its challenges and share of uncertainties. Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt after a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear during a Pennsylvania election rally. President Joe Biden made way for Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 Presidential polls.

Amidst the astrologers’ claim that the stars are aligning for both the Presidential candidates Trump and Harris, an Oregon-based 36-year-old astrologer Renee Watt is making news for using astrology to predict the poll outcomes.

Looking at the zodiac signs chart of the Democratic candidate, Watt said Kamala Harris’ Libra chart has some favourable alignments this year and this could influence her push in the elections. She said as Trump also has Gemini influences, the Democratic and Republican campaigns will have unexpected twists.

While the Ohio-based astrologer Catherine Urban has predicted a ‘complete breakdown of the system’ and she attributes it to the return of Pluto. She could not predict a clear winner in the US polls, however, she suggested that Harris will have an upper hand in the elections as her astrological chart is aligned with Pluto.

This is not the first time astrology and politics are being linked in the US elections. The former US President Ronald Reagan had consulted his own astrologer Joan Quigley during the 1980s. According to New York City-based astrologer Lisa Dust, Quigley played a major role in designing Reagan's poll campaign.

