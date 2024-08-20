Shreyas Talpade strongly REACTS to death rumours

A hoax message circulating on social media falsely claimed that the Bollywood’s popular Golmaal franchise actor Shreyas Talpade is dead. The social media message quickly went viral. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and clarified that some people may have started this message as a “joke” but they don’t realise how it is going to impact his family.

The actor was present at the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai with the cast today. Responding to the hoax message, he appealed to the people not to play with the emotions of his family and well-wishers.

“Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family,” Shreyas Talpade wrote in his Insta post.

Last year, Shreyas had suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor said his school-going daughter is worried about his health and the spreading of fake news will further disturb her. He emphasised that people should be sensitive while sharing this kind of news as it will affect the family more than the person who is targeted in the message.

Shreyas is working alongside Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film which is scheduled for release in theatres on September 6.

Also Read: August 21: Power Cut in Bengaluru from 10 AM to 4 PM in These Areas, Details Inside

