August 21: Power Cut in Bengaluru from 10 AM to 4 PM in These Areas, Details Inside
Citizens of Bengaluru brace up for the power supply interruption on Wednesday. The electricity departments Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced they will be undertaking maintenance work tomorrow.
The scheduled power outage will begin at 10 am and end at 4 pm. As part of the maintenance work, the staff will carry out various works like line maintenance, modernisation, trimming of green cover along the roads and infrastructure upgrades.
Residents of these areas will be affected due to scheduled disruption in power supply tomorrow:
- Someswara Nagar
- Apma Yard
- Mahalakshmi Layout
- Ganesh Block
- Krishnananda Nagar
- RMC Yard
- Srikantheshwar Nagar
- Anjaneya Temple Road
- Saraswati Puram
- Dasanayak Layout (including Industrial Area)
- 60 Feet Road
- 9th to 15th Main
- Public Road
- Eves, Rajkumar, Samadhi Roads
- JS Nagar
- JC Nagar
- Kurubarahalli
- Marappana Palya
- Yeshvantpur Industrial Area
- Telephone Exchange Centre
- Shankar Nagar
- Areas around Quatres