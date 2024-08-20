August 21: Power Cut in Bengaluru from 10 AM to 4 PM in These Areas, Details Inside

Citizens of Bengaluru brace up for the power supply interruption on Wednesday. The electricity departments Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced they will be undertaking maintenance work tomorrow.

The scheduled power outage will begin at 10 am and end at 4 pm. As part of the maintenance work, the staff will carry out various works like line maintenance, modernisation, trimming of green cover along the roads and infrastructure upgrades.

Residents of these areas will be affected due to scheduled disruption in power supply tomorrow: