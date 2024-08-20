Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskar Set for Diwali 2024 Release

Dulquer Salmaan, one of Indian cinema's most sought-after multilingual actors, takes on the lead role in Lucky Baskhar, a film directed by the highly talented and successful writer-director Venky Atluri. The movie is being produced on a grand scale by the renowned Telugu production house Sithara Entertainments.

Fans of Dulquer Salmaan and cinema enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Lucky Baskhar. The film has already generated significant excitement with the viral success of the melodious song "Srimathi Garu" and its captivating teaser. Initially scheduled for release on September 7th, the filmmakers have now announced that Lucky Baskhar will hit theaters on October 31st, perfectly timed for the Diwali weekend.

The filmmakers have expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming anticipation surrounding Lucky Baskhar and explained that the release date has been shifted to allow more time for post-production. They emphasized their commitment to delivering a "native quality sound and feel" in every language, ensuring that the film’s Pan-India release meets its grand vision.

Although the decision to postpone the release was difficult, the filmmakers believe it is in the best interest of the film. With ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi and highly skilled production designer Banglan collaborating, Lucky Baskhar meticulously recreates late 80s and early 90s Mumbai through extensive, carefully crafted sets.

The production team has spared no expense in achieving the desired visual quality, and they are confident that Lucky Baskhar will be another gem in Dulquer Salmaan’s illustrious filmography. The film also stars the highly in-demand actress Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar has crafted the film’s music, with the already released songs becoming viral sensations. The editing is handled by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Films, with Srikara Studios presenting the project.

An extraordinary tale of an ordinary man, Lucky Baskhar will release worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on October 31, 2024.