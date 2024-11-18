SS Rajamouli comments on Pushpa 2 trailer!

The much-awaited trailer of Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been all over the internet with more than 40 million views, and it can surely be called an epic record-breaker. The film's wildfire success did not go unnoticed; many followables, including acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, took to Twitter to praise the team.

"Pushpa's wildfire begins in Patna and will spread all over the country! Can't wait for December 5th! We can't wait for that party to begin! #Pushpa," tweeted Rajamouli. Allu Arjun retaliated to Rajamouli's tweet saying it was his wish and promising the party would take place.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Photos

Sukumar's film, cast with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, will be released on over 11,500 screens worldwide on December 5. The prep-release business of Pushpa already makes headlines for crossing reportedly ₹1000 crore.

The film's trailer launch event in Patna witnessed a great response from fans. Many appreciated Allu Arjun for his charisma and energy. The film's cast and crew were surprised by the exceptionally vibrant response at the event.

With record-breaking views and impressive pre-release business, Pushpa has to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Is it going to meet the high expectations? Only time will tell, but the party has certainly begun as it is!

Also read Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Touching, Inspiring Journey of Nayan!