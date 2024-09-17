Shraddha Srinath Comments on Casting Couch in Tollywood

Shraddha Srinath, a Tollywood actress, made some interesting remarks regarding the casting couch in the movie industry. While speaking at an event in Bengaluru, she discussed her personal experiences in the film industry. She responded to the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry. She did admit, though, that she had never experienced these problems herself.

According to Shraddha Srinath, "I've felt comfortable in the industry as a whole. However, I don't believe this is true for everyone. I think it's possible to feel insecure at work, even though I've been protected. For the past eight years that I have worked in the film industry, I feel fortunate that I have not encountered any difficulties. I wouldn't, however, say the same for anyone. There are still those individuals in the profession who struggle."

In 2015, Shraddha Srinath made her feature film debut in Kohinoor, a Malayalam film. Later, she made her Tollywood debut with the film Jersey, costarring with Nani. She became well-known because of roles in movies like Vikram Vedha and U-Turn. Her most recent appearance was in the January-released movie Saindhav, which starred Venkatesh. She and Vishwak Sen will be the costars of the forthcoming Telugu movie Mechanic Rocky. She is also working on Tamil Kaliyugam and Hindi Letters to Mr. Khanna.

