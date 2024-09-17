Rupali Ganguly's heartfelt birthday wish for husband: Thank you for making my fairytale come true

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly on Tuesday shared a touching birthday tribute to her husband, Ashwin K Verma, and expressed her deep gratitude for his unwavering support and for turning her life into a fairytale.

Rupali, known for her role as the titular character in 'Anupamaa', took to Instagram, where she has three million followers, and posted a series of cherished family photos from their visit to Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the pictures, Rupali is looking radiant in a red ethnic suit, posing alongside Ashwin and their son, Rudransh, capturing a moment of joy and togetherness against the spiritual backdrop.

In the caption, she wrote: "The Man who really stands tall in my Life .... The Best father ... The Best son ... The most supportive Husband ... The wind beneath my wings .... My Pillar of Strength .... The Anchor of our Family.... what would I ever have done without you ... Thank you for coming into my life and making my fairytale come true .... Happy Birthday my Love".

The producer of 'Anupamaa'--Rajan Shahi commented on the post: "Happy birthday Ashwin... wish u all the happiness, good health, success, peace and prosperity".

For the unversed, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', was recently in the headlines for quitting the family drama.

'Anupamaa' is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’, and it also stars Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly.

She made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father's film ‘Saaheb’ in 1985. Rupal made her television debut in 2000 with ‘Sukanya’.

She gained recognition for the portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class young woman married in a high society, in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. She has been a part of TV shows like - - ‘Suraag – The Clue’, ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai’, ‘Ek Packet Umeed’, ‘Aapki Antara’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’.

Rupali had also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 1’.

