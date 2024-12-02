Shobhita’s Tragic Death: Police Find Crucial Suicide Note

Hyderabad: The tragic suicide of Kannada actress Shobhita has left the film industry and her fans in shock. Shobhita was found dead at her residence under Gachibowli police station limits late last night.

A suicide note recovered from her home has become a focal point in the investigation. In the note, Shobhita reportedly mentioned, "If you want to commit suicide, you can do it." However, the cryptic nature of the message has raised questions about whom it was addressed to.

Police are exploring various angles, including whether depression led to this tragic incident and examining the dynamics of her relationship with her husband, Sudheer Reddy.

Shobhita and Sudheer met through a matrimonial platform, matrimony.com, and got married after a brief courtship. Following her marriage, Shobhita stepped away from her acting career in television and movies. The couple, residing in Tukkuguda, had recently returned from a vacation in Goa.

Authorities are delving deeper into the events leading up to her death to uncover what might have triggered this heartbreaking incident. The case continues to unfold as fans and the public await more details.

Also read: November 2024 Tollywood Box Office: A Month of Flops