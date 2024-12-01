November 2024 Tollywood Box Office: A Month of Flops

It has been a bad month for Telugu cinema with most of the films that have released in November going for a sixer. It is a phenomenon that has occurred over several years now, with many filmmakers not wanting to release their films in November, feeling that there was some sort of curse on them.

This year was no exception. Some big-ticket films of this year have bitten the dust. The month began with Nikhil's "Appudo Ippudo Eppudo". That too did not gain any traction at the box office. The result of the film was followed by Mega Prince Varun Sandesh starrer "Matka".

The second week of November saw the release of two more films, "Mechanic Rocky" and "Jeebra", which received mixed reviews from critics. While "Mechanic Rocky" managed to hold its own at the box office, "Jeebra" failed to make a mark.

The third week of November was marked by the release of "Devaki Nandan Vasudev", starring Ashok Galla, which proved to be a major flop. The poor performance of the film was followed by the release of several small-budget films, none of which made any impact.

The only silver lining to an otherwise dismal month was "Roti Kapada Romance," a romantic comedy that drew good reviews from critics. However, the success was short-lived as audiences soon diverted their attention to the forthcoming release of "Pushpa 2.".

Overall, November has been a disaster for Telugu cinema, where most of the films that were released during this period were unable to entertain the viewers. The industry will be waiting for December when there are some big-budget films lined up for release.

