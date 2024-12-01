Tahira Kashyap thanks hubby Ayushmann for loving her father 'equally’

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap recently expressed her gratitude to her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana for loving her father "equally" and making his 70th birthday a memorable affair.

On Sunday, the star wife took to her Instagram handle to wish her father Yajan Kashyap with a heartfelt post. She also gave a glimpse into celebrations by sharing a series of videos and photos from the birthday party. In her caption, Tahira reflected the special bond she shares with her dad. Recalling cherished moments from her childhood to adulthood, she expressed her deep gratitude for the love and wisdom her father has always showered upon her.

She began by reminiscing about the times he would prepare her for school, from tying a tight, oiled ponytail when she was in kindergarten to the late-night mango sessions they had together.

Tahira also fondly recalled how her father had been a guiding force in her life, teaching her how to drive and supporting her as she embarked on her journey into marriage. One particularly humorous memory she shared was how, when booking the honeymoon room for her and her newlywed husband, he arranged for two single beds—clearly expecting nothing more than a peaceful, uneventful stay.

The proud daughter captioned the post, “Papa’s forever young 70th b’day!! Thank you Universe for such a beautiful day From getting me ready with a tight oiled pony tail while in kindergarten to eating mangoes in the middle in the night and being partners in crime, from teaching me how to drive to getting me married and booking a honeymoon room for my newly wed husband and me with 2 single beds as you expected nothing to transpire. Life has being a joyous, humorous and musical ride with you papa!.”

She added, “I still live by your words that you drilled in my head: “If wealth is lost nothing is lost, if health is lost something is lost but if character is lost everything is lost.” Thank you for choosing me as your daughter. Thank you @ayushmannk for loving my father equally and making last night so musically memorable.”

Her heartwarming post was liked by many of her B-Town friends, including Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Huma Qureshi.

