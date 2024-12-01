December 1,2 heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Fengal

The presence of Cyclone Fengal was felt in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, which brought several districts in the state to a standstill with heavy rains. This cyclone severely disrupted the lives of the people, particularly in Tirupati and Chittoor districts. The IMD has given an alert that there is a high chance of rains to continue till tomorrow December 2 which results in a holiday for schools.

According to reports, 10 flights were cancelled on Saturday due to the cyclone. The cancellations included Vizag and Chennai, Vizag and Tirupati, Hyderabad and Tirupati. As a precautionary measure, the flights were cancelled given the safety of the passengers.

It also caused traffic congestion in various parts of the state, particularly on the Nagari-Chennai national highway. The road was flooded at the border between Ponpandi and Tiruttani, and the traffic came to a grinding halt.

In addition to the disruptions, the cyclone caused heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. Bheemulavaripalem in Tada Mandal of Tirupati district recorded 13.1 cm rainfall, followed by 13 cm in Mannarpolur and 12.3 cm in K.M. Agraharam.

Other parts of the state too, including the south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, witnessed slight to heavy drizzle on Saturday. Vizag city of north coastal Andhra Pradesh had rainfall activity on Saturday morning and evening, which caused traffic congestion.

Despite the disruptions and heavy rainfall, officials said that the situation was not alarming. The cyclone is expected to weaken in the coming days, and normalcy is expected to return to the state soon.

