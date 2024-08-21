Sanam Shetty's Shocking Casting Couch Allegations!

Actress Sanam Shetty from the Tamil cinema industry has made some shocking allegations regarding the casting couch in the Tamil film industry. She spoke about the Kerala Hema Committee Report while addressing the media outside the Chennai Police Commissioner's office, where she was seeking permission to hold a rally concerning the murder and rape case of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

According to reports, Sanam was questioned about the Hema Committee Report during her discussion about plans to organize a rally in Chennai. The report has brought to light several alarming cases of sexual exploitation. The actress claimed that the Tamil industry also faces issues related to the casting couch.

She stated, "I don't know the details of the Hema Committee Report, but I welcome this move. I want to thank Hema and the Government of Kerala for bringing forth such a report. Similar incidents happen in the Tamil cinema world as well. No one can deny it. I speak from my own experience." She has often faced criticism online for not speaking out earlier about her experiences.

Addressing the heinous incident in Kolkata, she added, "I am raising my voice against the cruel notion that compromise is the only way to get opportunities in the industry. But not everyone in the film industry is like this. Men also face these problems. If there's a chance for a photo opportunity, it's only if you make compromises. We don't want a film industry like this. If you believe in yourself, opportunities will follow."

