Dangal Actress Fatima on Casting Couch in South

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, best known for her role in Dangal, has recently opened up about her personal experiences with the casting couch in the South Indian film industry. During a podcast, she shared that, like in every field, there are both good and bad people. Some individuals misuse their power to exploit others, and Fatima experienced this firsthand.

She recounted one particular incident, saying, “Once, someone told me that the casting process for a South Indian film was going on and asked me to send my profiles. I did. He then asked me whether I would be ready for everything. I told him that I would work hard and do whatever was required for the role. He repeatedly asked the same question, and I kept playing dumb. I was irritated, but I also wanted to see if he would say it openly. At one point, he got irritated and left me.”

Fatima also spoke about an incident in Hyderabad, mentioning, “There’s a belief that if we do well in the South, we’ll later get good offers in Bollywood. Once, I was in Hyderabad, and there are many small producers there. They would say things openly, but in a strange way.” However, she pointed out that not everyone in the industry behaves inappropriately, and many producers and filmmakers are respectful.

Despite these negative experiences, Fatima emphasized that the film industry isn’t all bad, and not everyone takes advantage of their power. Unfortunately, some actors and actresses face abuse at the hands of those who misuse their authority. Fatima's brave disclosure sheds light on the darker side of the industry and the importance of addressing such issues.