Tamannaah Bhatia On Self Love: I Touch and Thank Every Part of My Body

Tamannaah Bhatia is at the peak of her career, with exciting projects lined up. Recently, she shared her self care routine and the importance of self love. After a long workday, the actress takes a shower and expresses gratitude to her body. She believes in appreciating every part of her body for withstanding the day’s challenges.

Tamannaah has always been open about body positivity. In an interaction with YouTuber Masoom Minawala, she explained, "I do love my body. After work, I thank every part of it. It might sound crazy, but I know how much it endures every day." This reflects her belief in celebrating her body for all it does.

In a past interview with Instant Bollywood, Tamannaah talked about her struggles with body image. She admitted that she once believed being thin was the key to being beautiful. "I thought being skinny meant being fit, but later realized it didn't make me feel good about myself," she said. She added that true beauty came from within and had little to do with her size.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Avinash Tiwari. Her upcoming project is Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja. On a personal note, she is in a stable relationship with actor Vijay Varma, and the couple is often seen together at events and dinner dates.