MoS Bandi Sanjay dubs Union Budget as celebration for every Indian family

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed Union Budget 2025-26 as celebration for every Indian family.

"This is not just a budget; it's a celebration for every Indian family," he said while hailing the increase in tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.

The BJP leader said this would lead to more savings, more growth and more smiles for the middle class under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 is not just a statement of figures, it is a roadmap for a developed India of self-reliance, growth and prosperity, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister," Bandi Sanjay posted on 'X'.

"From farmer welfare to relief for the middle class, from empowering women and youth to encouraging startups, from creating infrastructure to encouraging investments, this Budget has gone towards making everyone in the country and their dreams come true," he said.

The MoS thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a bold, inclusive and forward-looking Budget.

He welcomed the announcement of a new scheme to support 5 lakh women, SC/ST communities, and first-time entrepreneurs with term loans up to Rs 2 crore over the next five years. Bandi Sanjay said this transformative step reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of inclusive growth.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said raising tax exemption to Rs 12 lakh would empower the middle class.

He also hailed the announcement to fully exempt Basic Customs Duty (BCD) levied on cobalt powder and waste, scrap of lithium-ion battery, lead, zinc and 12 more critical minerals.

"This is in addition to 25 critical minerals, which are already exempted from BCD through the announcement made in the previous Budget. This revolutionary move promotes manufacturing of these critical minerals in India and more jobs for our youth," he said.

Kishan Reddy said the Budget would foster reforms in mining to enhance efficiency, transparency and sustainable practices. New reforms in the sector will be encouraged through the sharing of best practices and the establishment of a state mining index.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.