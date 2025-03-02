Katrina Kaif Holidays in Austria

After visiting the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Katrina Kaif jetted off to a luxurious health resort in Austria for a relaxing vacation. She recently shared pictures from her getaway on social media, showcasing a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

On her Instagram, Katrina posted a series of photos from her trip to the Mayrlife Altaussee resort. She wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse…the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me…the stunning snow-clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake…Time truly comes to a standstill, and I always seem to find moments of clarity, which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted…a perfect reset…@mayrlife_official.” In the photos, she shared a glimpse of herself enjoying a dip in the resort’s pool, while other images captured the snow-covered surroundings. One photo even showed her table, beautifully decorated with a flower in a vase and a candle.

Located on Lake Altaussee, Mayrlife Altaussee is a luxury health resort offering medical therapies, stress control, weight management, anti-inflammation treatments, detox, and more. Guests can enjoy relaxing therapies and stay in rooms, suites, or residences while enjoying the stunning natural beauty around them. The resort is perfect for those looking to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate in a peaceful, healing environment.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.