Malaika Arora pens a heartfelt birthday wish for momsy, drops rare unseen picture

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Malaika Arora took to social media to wish her mother on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress-dancer shared a few photos and wrote, “Happy birthday my Momsy … love you @joycearora.” In the first rare image, Malaika can be seen hugging her mother Joyce with sister Amrita Arora standing next to her. The second candid click shows the actress’ mother taking her selfie with the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl. The last group photo features Malaika, her mother, Amrita, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, posing together.

Amrita Arora also showered birthday love on her mother by dropping a goofy photo where she is seen making a pout while posing alongside her mom and Malaika. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday my lovely mommy! We love you and wish you the best always.”

Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is of Malayali Christian descent, while her late father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Malaika was just 11 years old when her parents, Joyce and the Anil Arora, parted ways. At that time, her younger sister, Amrita, was only six. Following the separation, the sisters reportedly relocated with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where Joyce raised them on her own.

The 'Munni Badnaam' actress had previously opened up about the challenges she faced during her childhood, reflecting on how those experiences shaped her. She mentioned that her upbringing taught her a "rock-steady work ethic" and the importance of becoming "fiercely independent." In an interview, Malaika described her childhood as both wonderful and difficult, calling it "tumultuous" in hindsight. She shared, "It wasn't easy, but tough times teach you valuable lessons. My parents' separation gave me the opportunity to view my mother in a new and unique way."

Work-wise, Malaika Arora has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. She is particularly famous for her iconic dance performances in films like "Dabangg," “Housefull 2,” and more. Some of her most popular songs include "Chaiyya Chaiyya," "Munni Badnaam," "Anarkali Disco Chali," and "Honth Rasiley," among others.

