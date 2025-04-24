Mukesh Khanna questions Hindu unity amid Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Khanna has questioned the state of unity within the Hindu community. He raised concerns over whether Hindus are truly united, despite sharing a common cultural and religious heritage.

During his recent appearance on Shardul Pandit’s podcast, Mukesh emphasized the importance of coming together as one community, especially in the face of adversity. The actor stated, “If you are not part of our religion, that’s enough; we don’t say anything more. One weakness of our religion is something we are suffering from. Our numbers are decreasing. Even after reaching 80 crores, we have 80 divisions. If you just whistle, all Muslims in the world come together. But if you shout in the Hindu community, they ask, ‘What do you want?”

The actor expressed his disappointment in how Hindus often fail to unite in moments of crisis, drawing a sharp comparison to other communities

“They don’t help, and they won’t because they say, ‘I’m Jain,’ ‘I’m Buddhist,’ ‘I’m Sikh,’ or ‘I’m Marwari.’ Someone needs to make them understand that first and foremost, they are Hindu.” Someone needs to make them understand that first and foremost, they are Hindu,” he explained.

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Shardul on Thursday shared a video of Mukesh questioning Hindu unity on his Instagram handle. For the caption, he wrote, “Do you agree ?@iammukeshkhanna sat down with team Uncensored With Shardul to discuss something that no one is ready to admit or say. With what happened in Pahalgam, it’s something that made us wonder if this is true.”

On April 22, a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of approximately 28 individuals, the majority of whom were tourists. These innocent civilians were tragically gunned down in an unprovoked and brutal act of violence. This horrific attack has left the country in a state of profound shock and mourning.

The recent terrorist attack has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, with many celebrities voicing their deep shock and condemnation. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and several others have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and outrage over the devastating incident.

