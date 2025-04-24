Only Cong govt developed religious sites in K'taka, claims DK Shivakumar

Chamarajanagara, April 24 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar claimed on Thursday that only the Congress government has developed religious places in the state.

He said this while interacting with the media after offering prayers at the Hindu pilgrimage centre, Male Mahadeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar district.

"We have established and are continuing to establish development authorities for key religious centres in the state. Why didn't the previous BJP and JD(S) governments do this work? We seek the welfare of all communities," asked Shivakumar.

"We recently set up the Saundatti Yellamma Development Authority. Earlier, we had established development authorities for Male Mahadeshwara and Chamundi Hills. If you look at the transformation of the Male Mahadeshwara shrine - from how it used to be to what it is now - it's visible to everyone," Shivakumar said.

"When devotees come to temples, our aim is to provide them a peaceful and conducive environment for prayer," he said.

"I wanted to have the darshan of Mahadeshwara and offer my prayers, which is why I came here on Wednesday night and stayed over. Mahadeshwara Swamy is a special deity worshipped by the poor, middle class, and people of all communities. Even tribal communities have their own traditional ways of worshipping here," he said.

When asked about expectations from the special cabinet meeting in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, he said, "The entire government has come here to fulfil the district's expectations. Earlier, it used to take 4-5 hours to travel from villages to the hills. Now, the roads have improved. Every year, lakhs of devotees cross the Cauvery River to visit this place. After the Mekedatu project is implemented, we are considering constructing an elevated road to improve access. Decisions will be made on the kind of development works needed in the Cauvery river basin."

Shivakumar also stated, "By holding a cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hill, we aim to spread awareness among the people about traditions and beliefs."

It is first such Cabinet meeting held in the district after its formation 28 years ago.

Chamarajanagar district is considered one of the most backward districts of the state. The special Cabinet meeting is expected to take major decisions in terms of developing the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.