CM Chandrababu Naidu recounts journey from 2 Mbps connection to data-driven governance

Amaravati, April 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recounted his journey from struggling for a 2 Mbps Internet connection to launching data-driven governance.

Addressing a workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the state Secretariat on Thursday, he declared that the state is entering a new era of governance powered by AI -- one that prioritises smart systems, human-centric solutions, and real-time delivery of services.

CM Naidu, who turned 75 early this week, recalled how he was struggling for a 2 Mbps Internet connection.

He was apparently referring to the mid-1990s when he became the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh for the first time.

“Back then, BSNL gave me 2 Mbps -- and I used it for audio and video. Today we’re talking about Gigabits,” he said, crediting the deregulation of the telecom sector and early e-governance initiatives as game-changers.

CM Naidu underscored that systems must empower governance, not restrict it. “We have the best brains in the country, especially in the IAS. But our systems make them inefficient. We must now rewrite old, archaic laws and embrace smart, digital systems,” he said.

Calling for a mindset shift, the Chief Minister declared: “Hard work is no longer enough. We must focus on smart, flexible work.” He highlighted how digitised file systems, real-time decision-making, and bandwidth-led connectivity are enabling new ways of governance.

The Chief Minister advocated for every department to develop an AI Champion who would identify and lead the adoption of use cases.

From the deployment of drones to control illegal cultivation to Aadhaar-linked home deliveries during disasters, the Chief Minister shared successful examples of how technology, when used wisely, can transform public service. “Every family must have someone who prepares or applies use cases. This is how we ensure that technology serves the people,” he added.

The Chief Minister also spoke passionately about the integration of massive datasets through a state-run Data Lake, enabling predictive governance. “We will integrate all data, and the Planning Department must use it to prepare for the future,” he stated.

He announced that Andhra Pradesh would fully saturate critical infrastructure like housing and sanitation by 2028 or 2029 and leverage Public-Private-People Partnerships (P4) to uplift underprivileged families.

The Chief Minister expressed strong confidence in achieving 15 per cent economic growth, stating that such ambitious targets are not beyond reach. Drawing a comparison with Telangana, he highlighted how the region transformed from being largely agrarian two and a half decades ago to now having the highest per capita income in the country, driven by balanced growth across agriculture, industry, and services.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh’s journey, he noted that when he first initiated development efforts, the industrial landscape was sparse. However, since 1995, a wave of new industries has emerged, supported by second-generation reforms. These reforms have not only modernised the economy but also nurtured a vibrant ecosystem of second-generation entrepreneurs who are now steering Andhra Pradesh’s economic transformation.

R. Chandrasekhar, former Secretary, MEITY and DOT, spoke on the Role of AI and technology in good governance and said that resolving problems faced by people requires vision and bureaucratic will.

“Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was the CM of the combined AP, then realised that IT could be used in governance. The whole nation realised that AP was doing something and they wanted to learn from us,” he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh hosted two e-Governance conferences that kept the IT ball running in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.