Why Sudden Rumours on Samantha's Love Life after Chay-Sobhita Engagement?

After the official announcement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, dating rumours of Samantha suddenly surged on the internet. As per the reports, Samantha is currently dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and the director collaborated in Family Man 2, and by the second collaboration, their bond grew more assertive.

These rumours spread after the Reddit post about duo dating went viral. Fans were happy that Sam had moved on from her past but was concerned after finding out that Raj was already married. What's more concerning is that he is planning to divorce his first wife for Sam. The actress has always been transparent about her life, sharing her health issue of suffering from Myosytis. The rumours spread widely, but no one has responded to the problem.

Some believe these rumours were to deviate from Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement. In contrast, others think there might be some truth to the dating speculation. The true nature of the situation remains to be confirmed.

