Is Samantha Dating This Director?

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced from her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, in 2021. After the divorce announcement, Sam was seen as depressed and suffering from health issues. But now it seems the actress has been given another chance in love after her ugly divorce. According to the reports, Samantha is currently dating 'Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. These dating rumours were creating buzz after a few days of Chai and Sobhita's engagement.

Are Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating?

The news of Samantha and Raj from the Raj & DJ duo has been going viral after a Reddit post came to light. Raj is the director of Citadel: Honey Bunny, and they already collaborated in Family Man 2. This rumour was sparked after the duo were seen together frequently.

Fans are happy that Samantha found her love but are concerned about the director's marriage. If this becomes true, the director will leave his first wife for Sam. This news has been creating buzz on the internet, but there is no further proof. Family Man 2 actress and the director didn't respond to the rumours.