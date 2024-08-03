Rashmika Mandanna Donates 10 Lakh: Wayanad Landslide Tragedy

The recent natural calamity in Wayanad has brought global attention and calls for help. Among those stepping up to assist is actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa actress donated Rs. 10 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid victims of the Wayanad landslide.

Rashmika's generous contribution has won many hearts. She also expressed her support and solidarity with the people of Kerala during these challenging times. This is not the first time Rashmika has been involved in humanitarian efforts; she is known for her philanthropic activities.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on several high-profile projects, including "Pushpa 2: The Rule," "Sikandar," and "The Girlfriend." Her popularity and influence in Pan-Indian cinema continue to grow, making her one of the biggest actresses in the industry today.