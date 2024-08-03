Over 770 additional train services rolled out in last 5 years: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Railways has introduced as many as 772 additional train services, including 100 Vande Bharat services, on its network from 2019-2020 to 2023-2024, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Rajya Sabha.

The railway minister said, "To cater to the travelling needs of different segments of passengers, Indian Railways introduces and operates different types of services viz, express trains, superfast trains, passenger/MEMU/DEMU trains and suburban services."

“Introduction of train services is an ongoing process over Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, availability of resources,” he added.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that the waiting list position of all the trains running on Indian Railways is monitored on a regular basis and to cater to additional demand, the load of existing trains are augmented, special trains are run, new trains are introduced, frequency of existing trains is increased subject to operational feasibility.

Schemes like the Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme known as VIKALP and Upgradation have also been introduced. In VIKALP, confirmed accommodation in an alternate train is provided to the eligible passengers who have opted for the same and in the Upgradation scheme, waiting list passengers of the lower class are provided confirmed accommodation in the higher class if there is a vacant accommodation in the higher class and waiting list in the lower class. Taking such steps is a continuous and ongoing process.

He also said that the on-board ticket checking staff of the railways is authorised to allow passengers to board reserved coaches against available vacant accommodation, subject to the production of minimum class ticket prescribed for that class and on the realisation of difference of fare, if any. Regular and surprise checks are conducted against ticketless and irregular passengers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.