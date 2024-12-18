Ram Charan's Game Changer - Dhop Promo Out, Watch!

Ram Charan has joined hands with acclaimed director Shankar for the prestigious project Game Changer. The actor is currently busy promoting the film and is all set to attend the grand pre-release event in Dallas, USA, on December 21, 2024.

So far, three songs from the film have been released, and all have turned out to be chartbusters. The latest addition to the album is a new single titled "Dhop". The promo of this track was unveiled today, on the occasion of producer Dil Raju's birthday. This marks the fourth single from the audio album, and it promises to be one of the highlights of the film.

"Dhop" is regarded as one of Thaman’s finest works in recent times, featuring a unique composition. The promo showcases spectacular visuals that exude a refreshing vibe compared to the previous singles.

The fourth single, "Dhop," has been crooned by Thaman, Roshini JKV, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani. The lyrics were penned by Saraswathi Puthra Rama Jogayya Sastry. The Tamil version was penned by Vivek and sang by Thaman S, Aditi Shankar and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani. Raqueeb Alam wrote the lyrics for the Hindi version while Thaman S, Raja Kumari and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani lent their vocals.

The full song is scheduled to release on December 21st at 9 pm (CST) and 22nd at 8:30 am IST during the grand pre-release event in Dallas. The promo has already raised expectations on the full song across social media platforms.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role and boasts a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Dil Raju and Sirish are producing the film under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios. It is set for a grand worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.