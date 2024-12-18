Instagram content creator held in Hyderabad for highway ‘Money Hunt’ challenge

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) An Instagram content creator found himself behind bars after his video of ‘Money Hunt’ on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) went viral.

The accused had circulated a video throwing bundles of currency notes along the ORR and challenging viewers to a ‘Money Hunt’ and the video had gone viral.

In the video, the accused was seen throwing bundles of Rs 200 notes along the roadside near ORR exit number 9 in Ghatkesar, challenging viewers to locate and retrieve the cash. According to police, he claimed to have thrown a bundle of Rs 20,000 on the roadside.

After the video went viral, several people rushed to the area, stopping their vehicles on the ORR to search for the hidden money. This disrupted traffic and raised safety concerns, prompting intervention by ORR patrolling personnel.

Rachakonda Police said they arrested the irresponsible Instagram content creator as his act caused chaos, and inconvenience, and posed a significant threat to road safety.

Taking the matter seriously, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu directed the Ghatkesar Police Station to initiate action.

Authorities increased security at exit number 9 and enforced measures to prevent vehicles from stopping in the area.

The Ghatkesar police registered a case, identified the individual, and arrested him.

The accused was identified as Bhanuchander, alias Anchor Chandu, 30, a resident of Balanagar in Hyderabad.

A case was registered against him under Sections 125 and 292 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 8(1b) of the National Highway Act.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner said such reckless acts not only endanger lives but also set a bad example for others.

"Social media should be a platform to inspire and educate, not to act irresponsibly. Rachakonda Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable. Use your social media platform wisely—create content responsibly," the Police Commissioner posted on ‘X’.

