Sanjay Dutt dons a fierce Shiv Bhakt avatar in The Bhootnii’s first track ‘Mahakaal-Mahakaali’

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of ‘The Bhootnii’ have dropped the first track, ‘Mahakaal-Mahakaali,’ showcasing Sanjay Dutt in a commanding avatar as a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The song is a powerful ode to divine strength, fusing energetic rhythms with spiritual fervor. Showcasing Dutt in a powerful Shiv Bhakt avatar, the song delivers a thunderous tribute to divine power. Sharing a special anecdote about the track, the actor stated, “The makers initially approached me for this song, and I felt an instant connection with it. A few conversations later, I was on board for the movie. This is my favourite track from the film, as I have always been a Shiv Bhakt—this is my tribute to the Almighty.”

The devotional track “Mahakaal-Mahakaali” is sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, with music and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The makers took to social media to share the track and captioned it, “The divine has descended. Feel the wrath, the rhythm, the roar. #MahakaalMahakaali from Bhootnii — Out Now.”

On a related note, ‘The Bhootnii’ stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

Sanjay, who essays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time, had earlier shared, “I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film that is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character, which has mass appeal.”

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the horror-comedy is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 1st May 2025.

