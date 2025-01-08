Ram Charan's Fans Meet Families Of Road Accident Victims; Show Solidarity with them

Aravapalli Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22), fans of Ram Charan, unfortunately lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Gaigolupadu area of Kakinada while returning from the pre-release event of Game Changer in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Heartbroken by the unfortunate incident Ram Charan expressed his deep condolences. Charan shared that he was saddened by the incident and that he was experiencing the same pain as the bereaved. Following the incident, he announced Rs. 5 lakhs relief for both the families. Soon, the actor sent his team to the grieving families to show solidarity with them during this hour

After the aid was transferred (online) to the parents of Manikanta and Charan on Tuesday, fans of Ram Charan met the families on Wednesday. They met Manikanta's mother, Aravapalli Bhavani, and Charan's father, Thokada Apparao and offered their condolences. They assured to extend all possible assistance and help them navigate through this challenging time.