Ram Charan to Surprise with Triple Roles in Game Changer!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will play the lead in the upcoming Telugu movie Gamechanger. This year, the movie will have a big Christmas release, and the marketing campaign is anticipated to begin the following month. There is intriguing information regarding Charan's part in the film.

According to the reports, 'RRR' star Ram Charan is to play a triple role in Game Changer. Though this movie has three roles, the actor is to play two roles this month. The news of his three roles created a massive buzz in the fan's excitement.

The sensational movie's story revolves around Ram Charan, who plays a politician, Appanna, in typical white political attire. Ram Nandan, the son of a politician, is the second character. He has a romantic scene with Kiara Advani. He later joins the IAS as an officer. The character adopts a more polished and clean-shaven appearance after turning collector; this will be seen in the second part of the movie.

Thaman to Music directs the movie; SJ Surya, Jayaram, and Sunil play significant roles in it. Shankar and Ram Charan's collaboration is raising excitement among fans.

