Pushpa 2 OTT : Rights Sold for Record-Breaking Price ?

The much awaited 'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun is getting close to its end of production! With only two tracks and editing left to go, the crew is working nonstop to reach the December 6th release deadline. Not only that, but the movie has already garnered media attention after it sold Netflix the OTT rights for an incredible Rs. 270 crores—the most ever paid for an Indian film!

Fans may anticipate exciting moments starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fazil as the new schedule kicks off in just two days. The 'Pushpa' franchise may see a third sequel, according to Rao Ramesh, so the fun doesn't end there! Fans are excited to see what's in store for the future after waiting three years for the second installment.

Await the cinematic spectacle on December 6th, and stay tuned for further information on "Pushpa 2.