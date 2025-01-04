Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed for End of January!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. The action-packed sequel shattered numerous box office records, grossing over ₹1800 crore globally. While the film's theatrical run has ended in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it continues to draw audiences in Hindi-speaking regions.

On the digital front, OTT platforms are preparing for the film’s online release. Netflix has secured the rights to stream Pushpa 2 for a staggering ₹250 crore. In order to recover this significant investment, Netflix is expected to launch the film by the end of January, with the initial 56-day window from its theatrical release soon concluding.

The film, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, was made available in five different languages and has gained significant popularity. There are also plans for its release in international markets, including Japan and China, further broadening its global reach.

Also read: Allu Arjun's New Look After Pushpa 2: Appears at Nampally Court with Short Hair