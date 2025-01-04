Allu Arjun's New Look After Pushpa 2: Appears at Nampally Court with Short Hair

Allu Arjun today visited the Nampally court. He appeared before magistrate to sign the bail papers. Allu Arjun was granted bail yesterday in the Sandhya Theater incident.

During his court appearance, Allu Arjun was seen in a fresh new look. Known for his long hair and beard for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has now opted for a more conventional hairstyle. Photos and videos of his new look have gone viral on social media, with many people eager to take selfies with the star during his visit to the court. Meanwhile, the police had arranged tight security around the area during Allu Arjun's arrival and departure.