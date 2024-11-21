Prabhas and Samantha: Ormax Media's Top Stars for October

Ormax Media, a leading media research and analytics firm, has announced the ratings of the most popular cinema stars for October. Fans of the film fraternity are seen to have gained interest in the list with Rebel Star Prabhas and Samantha as the top heroes and heroines, respectively.

Rebel star Prabhas continues to top the charts with his consistent performances and has become one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema. His projects that are hitting screens soon have gained widespread hype.

Such a wonderful performer, Samantha won hearts with her latest film "Honey Bunny." Her dedication to her craft and versatility cement her position as a leading lady.

And then there are the heroes. Following Prabhas in the top five are Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Junior NTR, and Ajith Kumar. Among others, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Ram Charan, and Salman Khan completed the top ten.

During the same time, among heroines, Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Trisha captured places two to five. Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rashmika, and Katrina Kaif concluded the top ten.

Ormax Media's ratings create much expectance with each monthly release for a glimpse into the constantly changing horizon of Indian cinema. The rankings indicate the current popularity of stars and fan engagement.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Oct 2024) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/t1qOxTGkKo — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 21, 2024

