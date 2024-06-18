Pics of Kangana’s expensive gift to cousin Varun goes viral

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is once again in the news. This time the newly elected MP from Mandi constituency is making headlines for attending the wedding of her cousin Varun Ranaut and giving an expensive gift to the newlyweds — a house in Chandigarh.

Varun and the bride expressed their gratitude to Kangana. Taking to Instagram, Varun wrote, “Thank you Didi @kanganaranaut... Chandigarh is home now." He also posted pictures and wrote, "New beginning with loved ones in new home @kanganaranaut The pride of the house and function increased with your arrival. Such a beautiful house. Thank you very much for your love and blessings love, Varun and Seema (sic).”

The Instagram post of Varun has since gone viral. Kangana was first among the commenters on his post.

“Gurunanak Dev ji said whatever little we have we must share, he said we always feel we dont have enough yet we must share and I feel that there is no bigger joy than that...thank you for always sharing everything of yours with me as well (sic),” she wrote in her Insta story.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of India’s first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Incidentally, she also the director of the film titled ‘Emergency’.

Also Read: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for 'Devara: Part 1’ song in Thailand

