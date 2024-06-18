Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for 'Devara: Part 1’ song in Thailand

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are set to shoot a melodious song for their upcoming movie 'Devara: Part 1’ on Tuesday.

The song will be filmed in the picturesque locales of Thailand.

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and Janhvi.

A few days ago, Jr NTR was seen at the Hyderabad airport heading to Thailand with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their children, Abhay and Bhargav.

Earlier, he was spotted returning from Goa after completing an intense action sequence with Saif Ali Khan under challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R. Rathnavelu handling the cinematography.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 27 in five languages.

