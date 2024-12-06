Padma Kasturirangan Promoted to Head of South, India Originals at Prime Video

Padma Kasturirangan has been promoted to Head of South, India Originals at Prime Video. Having joined Prime Video two years ago, she has had the privilege of collaborating with some of the industry's best creators to build an exciting slate of Telugu content.

After completing her film studies at New York University, Padma began her career in Hyderabad at Annapurna Film School. She soon moved on to lead the long-form division at Tamada Media, where she created and helmed several original IPs and regional content. She also briefly headed the Telugu Originals slate at Zee5 before joining Amazon Prime Video.

At Prime Video, Padma has developed a full slate of upcoming shows and films, including the recent hit The Rana Daggubati Show.

With an exciting and thrilling lineup planned for the near future, she looks forward to expanding the Originals program in Tamil and Telugu, bringing high-quality, engaging stories to audiences. One of the most rewarding aspects of her journey at Prime Video has been nurturing new markets and building a diverse, impactful content slate. She is deeply grateful to Nikhil Madhok, Gaurav Gandhi, and James Farrell for entrusting her with this opportunity. Looking ahead, Padma is excited to develop more compelling stories and unforgettable characters in the South Indian market.