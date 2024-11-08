OTT Watch: Devara, Vettaiyan Streaming Now

As soon as holidays or weekend arrive, movie lovers turn their attention to OTT platforms. They are eager to watch the latest films and fresh web series. Keeping this growing demand in mind, OTT platforms continue to release new content. This weekend, audiences are treated to some exciting fresh offerings. Two blockbuster films have just arrived for streaming. Let’s take a look at the details.

One of the big releases is the mass-action film Devara - Part 1, starring Junior NTR and directed by Koratala Siva. The film, which hit theatres on September 27, made a massive impact at the box office, grossing over Rs 500 crore. Now, Devara is available for streaming on OTT, having been released on Netflix starting last night. Having already broken records in theatres, the film is expected to set new milestones on the OTT platform as well.

November 8 Releases:

1. Vettayan (Telugu Dubbed) - Amazon Prime Video

2. Every Minute Counts - Spanish Series - Amazon Prime Video

3. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Telugu Dubbed) - Amazon Prime Video

4. ARM - Telugu Dubbed Movie - Amazon Prime Video

5. The Fiery Priest Season 2 - Korean Series - Netflix

6. Devara - Telugu Movie - Netflix

7. Back Under Sea - Spanish Series - Netflix

8. Investment Alien - English Series - Netflix

9. Mr. Plankton - Korean Series - Netflix

10. The Buckingham Murders - English Movie - Netflix

11. Unjolo: The Gun Girl - English Movie - Netflix

12. Vijay 69 - Telugu Dubbed Movie - Zee5

13. Arkane Season 2 - English Series - Zee5

November 9 Releases:

1. It Ends with Az - English Movie - Amazon Prime Video

2. 10 Days of a Curious Man - Turkish Movie - Netflix

3. Born for the Spotlight - Mandarin Series - Netflix

4. Count Down: Paul vs Tyson - English Series - Netflix

5. Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 - English Series - Netflix

6. Janaka Ayithe Ganaka - Telugu Movie - Aha

7. Geo Cinema Qabool Hai - Hindi Movie - Zee5