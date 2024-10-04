October 4: List of OTT releases this weekend!

Another weekend is here, and there is a complete list of movies released on OTT to binge-watch. Last Week, Devara was released in theatres grandly, along with a few small films without any buzz. However, a few interesting movies have been released on different OTT platforms to entertain the audience. Here is the list of movies released today, October 4, for this weekend.

Netflix

Hurt (Thai Movie)

The Signature (Hindi Movie)

Amazon Prime

Face Off (English Series)

Highway Love Season 2 (Hindi Series)

Zee5

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani (Hindi Movie)

Colors of Love (Hindi Movie)

Aha

Balu Gani Talkies (Telugu Movie)

Kaling (Telugu Movie)

Sony Liv

Manavath Mordhers (Marathi Series)

The Tribe (Hindi Reality Series)

Apple TV+

Wanda (German Series)

Book My Show

Petits Mains (French Movie)

Sidoni in Japan (French Movie)

Manorama Max

Anandapuram Diaries (Malayalam Movie)

Multiple Platforms (Release Dates)

Runm 1/2 (Japanese Series) - October 5

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Nights of the Apocalypse Season 2 (Japanese Series) - October 6

Curse Season 2 (English Series)

